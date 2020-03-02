Home World

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing two officials at coronavirus checkpoint

Many villages and communities in China have implemented their own blockades and tough measures to keep people out, fearful that travellers could infect their communities.

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 in mainland China -- prompting a wide network of temperature checks, travel restrictions, residential checks and closures nationwide.

Many villages and communities have also implemented their own blockades and tough measures to keep people out, fearful that travellers could infect their communities.

ALSO READ: South Korean sect leader 'charged with murder' apologises over coronavirus spread

On Sunday a court handed down a death sentence to a 23-year-old man after he stabbed two officials at one local village checkpoint.

The incident happened on February 6 when Ma Jianguo was driving a minivan through a checkpoint at Luo Meng village in Honghe, southwestern Yunnan province, where he was stopped.

After Ma refused to cooperate with officials, his passenger began trying to remove the roadblock, the court said, and the local official started filming Ma and the other man on his mobile phone.

ALSO WATCH: Chinese kid trying to eat biscuit with facemask on is making waves on social media

A furious Ma stabbed the official -- a local poverty alleviation cadre -- in the chest and abdomen with a knife he carried with him and then attacked another official who came to the victim's aid.

The two men died from their wounds.

The court statement said that although Ma had "voluntarily surrendered and truthfully confessed", the killings were "extremely vicious".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp