Indian hits jackpot in Dubai raffle draw, wins luxury car

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

car

For representational purposes

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian businessman in the UAE has won a luxury car in a Dubai raffle, according to a media report on Monday.

Syed NSY, who hails from Chennai, will be driving away a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White), according to a media report.

Syed, a resident of Dubai for 30 years, won the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Surprise Draw after the awarding ceremony of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships Men's final on Saturday, February 29.

"Wow! What a great news to start the first day of the month - thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful surprise," Syed said, who bought his winning ticket at the Tennis Village during the WTA semi-finals in Dubai.

Syed owns a cargo business in Dubai and started participating at the Dubai Duty-Free Finest Surprise promotion four months ago.

The winning ticket was drawn by Novak Djokovic, the World No 1 and champion of the tournament, who claimed his fifth Dubai title, it said.

The Dubai Tennis Championships took place from February 17 to February 29.

