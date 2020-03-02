Israel votes in unprecedented third general elections in less than a year

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israelis started voting on Monday in unprecedented third parliamentary elections in less than a year to break the deadlock on government formation, with the country's longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fighting for his political survival amid indictments on graft charges.

Neither Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, nor his main challenger, Benny Gantz -- leader of the Blue and White alliance -- were able to put together majority coalitions following the last two elections.

The final opinion polls suggested the latest round is too close to call.

Some 10,631 polling stations opened today morning at 7 am Israel time to enable about 645 miliion eligible voters to cast their ballots.

There will also be 14 special polling stations for Israelis quarantined due to possible exposure to Coronavirus.

Exit polls will be released immediately after 10 PM, with final results expected on Tuesday morning.

Israel's highly divided polity threw two inconclusive elections result in April 9 and September 17 polls with nobody managing to muster support of 61 Knesset members.

If the results of the third round of polls are aligned with current predictions, the stalemate is likely to linger which complicates the pitch for the Israeli prime minister who will go on trial in just two weeks after Monday's vote.

Netanyahu, 70, stands trial over a series of corruption allegations, which he has denied.

He claimed on Sunday that his party's internal polling showed that he was a hair's breadth away from a Knesset (Israeli Parliament) majority that would allow the formation of a right-wing government, an announcement that led to charges of breaking election laws against him.

Attorney Shachar Ben Meir filed a petition against Netanyahu with the Central Elections Committee on Sunday accusing the prime minister of breaking election laws that forbid the publication of polling data in the three days before an election.

Opinion polls in the final days leading up to Monday's elections showed Netanyahu holding on to his support base, and even a slight surge, which could help him garner more seats than rival Blue and White party.

However, the surveys indicated that his right-wing coalition was still well short of achieving a 61 seat Knesset (Israeli parliament) majority in the house of 120 with some analysts talking about the spectacle of a fourth round of elections.

Netanyahu's high-decibel campaign has focussed on his personal credentials as a world leader with personal rapport with leading politicians around the globe, success in keeping Israel's economy steady, turning the country into a world leader in hi-tech and dismissing his main rival Gantz, a former Chief of Staff, as a political lightweight who has been conspiring with Arab parties to dethrone him.

The Israeli prime minister's campaign was also boosted by regular favours from US President Donald Trump who first recognised undivided Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, then Israeli control over the Golan Heights and most recently his tumultuous 'deal of the century' giving Israel the go-ahead to annex large settlements in the West Bank.

Netanyahu has vowed to start annexing the controversial territory shortly after the elections if voted to power.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's main competitor, Former military chief Benny Gantz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main challenger in elections Monday, voiced hope the country would "change the tune," after a year of political stalemate.

"It's about time that we be much more united," Gantz said after voting in the central town of Rosh Haayin.

"I hope that today will be the day that we change the tune, stop the mudslinging (and) stop the lying," he added, in an apparent dig at Netanyahu following an at-times bitter campaign.

Netanyahu's close personal chemistry with other world leaders, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has also been often touted as his strength to lead the country which is still not formally recognised by most of the Islamic countries.

Putin has in his own way tried to help Netanyahu's re-election, but not as boisterously as Trump.

In short, Monday's election can be seen as another referendum on Netanyahu, who became the country's longest-serving Prime Minister in July of last year.

Gantz, 60, has focused his campaign on Netanyahu's character painting him as an egomaniac obsessed with remaining in power and escaping justice at all cost.

He has portrayed himself as a moderate alternative to the polarising prime minister in whose leadership the Israel's polity and society stands completely divided.

"Netanyahu, look me in the eye. Because of your obsession with evading trial, you're lying, attacking, dividing, mudslinging, spreading malicious rumours and inciting. Netanyahu, you're poisoning Israel," Gantz said last week.

"Netanyahu, you've lost it, and you're unworthy of being prime minister for even a single day longer," he stressed.

Former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who was crowned the kingmaker, in September 17 elections, is likely to be the key deciding factor again in breaking the logjam on government formation.

He had pushed for a unity government, with or without him, the last time and has largely remained consistent in his position.

While unity government seems to be the easiest solution to the current deadlock, talks didn't bear fruit last time because of lack of consensus as to who would lead the government first.

Gantz has said that he will only form a partnership with ruling Likud party if Netanyahu steps down.

Netanyahu has insisted that he must remain prime minister in any unity deal.