Italy coronavirus death toll jumps to 52
The civil protection agency said 18 people had died since Sunday -- including three in Emilia Romagna -- all of whom were either elderly or had serious pre-existing medical conditions.
Published: 02nd March 2020 11:04 PM | Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 11:04 PM | A+A A-
ROME: Italy reported Monday a jump in the death toll from the coronavirus to 52, with more than 2,000 people infected, most of whom were in the country's northern Lombardy region.
The civil protection agency said 18 people had died since Sunday -- including three in Emilia Romagna -- all of whom were either elderly or had serious pre-existing medical conditions.