Home World

Joe Biden marks his first victory of 2020 campaign, wins South Carolina

Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, his first victory of the 2020 campaign.

Published: 02nd March 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo| AP)

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: A resounding victory in South Carolina has thrust Joe Biden back into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but that could all change in two days when voters go to the polls in 14 "Super Tuesday" states.  

With 48 per cent of the vote in South Carolina, the former vice president more than doubled the 20 per cent won by national frontrunner Bernie Sanders, reviving Biden's campaign and positioning him as the senator's leading rival.

"This is a big boost for us," Biden said Sunday on CNN, but "we have a long way to go."

Sanders continues to hold poll leads in many of the Super Tuesday states -- including the biggest prize, California -- and he had double-digit leads in two nationwide surveys released Friday.

"I think we've got a great chance to win in California, in Texas, in Massachusetts and a number of states," Sanders said Sunday on CBS.

But into an already turbulent Democratic race -- which has gradually winnowed down a record-large field -- Biden's victory Saturday injected a note of uncertainty.

"The biggest question is whether this will slingshot Joe Biden into victory in some Super Tuesday states," said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

The victory there, powered by support from black voters, was Biden's first in the race, but came at a crucial time, helping dispel some earlier doubts about the 77-year-old's energy level and broad appeal.

South Carolina added another bit of clarity: billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, who spent a whopping $23 million campaigning in the state, dropped out of the race on Saturday after taking just 11 per cent of the vote.

Pressure is beginning to mount on other trailing Democrats -- including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, all in single digits in South Carolina -- to follow Steyer's example and throw their weight behind a frontrunner.

Buttigieg, Warren, Klobuchar and billionaire Michael Bloomberg have all made it clear that they will stick around at least through Super Tuesday.

But Buttigieg, who won only 8 per cent of the South Carolina vote after notching far better results in the earlier states, appeared to be softening his tone on Sunday.

The 38-year-old former mayor repeatedly told NBC that his focus now was to do "what is best for the party" in order to "end the Trump presidency."

"We'll be assessing at every turn," he said, "not only what the right answer is for the campaign, but making sure that every step we take is in the interest of the party and that goal of making sure we defeat Donald Trump."

As the race goes forward, money will loom ever larger.

Biden claimed he had been outspent 40-to-1 in South Carolina, but said his victory there brought in an infusion of $5 million in overnight donations; Sanders has raised huge amounts in mostly small donations, including $46 million in February; and the way billionaires Bloomberg and Steyer deploy their enormous wealth going forward could have a serious impact.

Biden argued on Sunday that as a centrist, he would be far more effective atop the party's ticket in November against Trump than Sanders, who calls himself a democratic socialist.

"I can bring along Democratic victory up and down the ticket," Biden said on ABC. "I can win the United States Senate. I can keep the House and increase the number" there.

In his victory speech Saturday, Barack Obama's former number two alluded to some Democrats' fears that Sanders might be too radical for many American voters.    

"We have the option of winning big or losing big," Biden said.

Trump himself is said to see Sanders as an easy target in a country where the "socialist" label can be toxic. 

Sanders on Sunday shrugged off both Trump's tweets and Biden's cautions.

While criticizing several of Biden's past stances -- including his vote for the war in Iraq -- Sanders sounded a conciliatory note.

"At the end of the day," he told ABC, "I have known Joe Biden for a very long time. He's a decent guy. I have no doubt if I win he'll be there, and if he wins, I'll be there."

The 78-year-old said he was sure Democrats would come together in the face of a president he said was "a pathological liar, running a corrupt administration."

The results Tuesday could help clarify the Democratic race -- either giving Sanders an almost insurmountable lead or auguring weeks or months of continued uncertainty.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Biden US elections 2020 Donald Trump
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp