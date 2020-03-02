Home World

Most Asia markets rise as bargain-hunting offsets coronavirus fears

Shanghai led gainers, rising more than two per cent after dropping more than five per cent last week, while Hong Kong was up 0.7 per cent after a loss of around four per cent.

Published: 02nd March 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

In this Feb. 18, 2020, photo released by Zhang Junjian, medical workers lead patients in exercises at the Wuhan Living Room Temporary hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HONG KONG: Most Asian markets rose Monday as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's global rout, but investors continue to fret over the economic fallout from the new coronavirus as the worldwide death toll rises.

After equities suffered their worst week since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, central banks began to flag support measures, with Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hinting at a fresh interest rate cut at the bank's next meeting.

Still, analysts warned of further turmoil on trading floors as governments struggle to contain the disease, which has now killed more than 3,000 people and infected almost 90,000.

"Markets face significant uncertainty in the short term and remain at high risk of more downside given the unknowns around COVID-19," Shane Oliver, a global investment strategist at AMP Capital Investors, said.

Traders remain worried the disease "will disrupt economic activity more deeply and for longer than had been expected a week or so ago".

Shanghai led gainers, rising more than two per cent after dropping more than five per cent last week, while Hong Kong was up 0.7 per cent after a loss of around four per cent.

The gains came despite an index of Chinese manufacturing activity falling to its lowest level on record in February as factories around the country were shuttered.

Tokyo was up more than one per cent at lunch, while Seoul added a similar amount with Jakarta 0.5 per cent higher, Bangkok climbing one per cent and Singapore up 0.3 per cent.

However, Sydney fell 0.9 per cent after Australia recorded its first death from the virus, while Wellington gave up two per cent.

There were also losses in Taipei and Manila.

AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes warned that fear was playing a major role in driving markets.

"With the headline bombardment through social media outlets, any sense of rational thinking appears to have gone missing," he said in a note.

"Near-term, the markets will be driven by how far the fear of the coronavirus spreads, probably not how the data plays out."

He added that "since global growth has rested on consumer spending over the last year if consumers are afraid (whether rational or not), the markets will collapse".

Investors are betting on a Fed rate cut at its March 17-18 policy meeting after Powell made a rare unscheduled statement on the outbreak, which he said: "poses evolving risks to economic activity".

He said the central bank was "closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook", adding: "We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Markets are betting on as many as two interest rate cuts this year, which has weighed on the dollar, sending it to a near four-month low against the yen.

It also retreated against higher-yielding, riskier units including the South Korean won, Australian dollar and South African rand.

Monday's bounce in major markets also saw a rally in oil prices, which suffered a pummelling last week.

Both main contracts rose more than two per cent in early trade, though they have lost around a quarter of their value since the start of the year with investors spooked by falling demand in key consumer China.

The sharp drop in crude prices dented Gulf markets Sunday, with the Saudi bourse, the region's largest and one of the world's top ten, shed 3.7 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp