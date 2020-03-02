Philippines mall hostage-taker surrenders peacefully hours after shooting one person

By Agencies

MANILA: A sacked security guard who shot one person and took about 30 others hostage at a Manila shopping mall on Monday gave up peacefully, according to a live-streamed video, ending a day-long standoff.

The suspect, angered by his dismissal, opened fire at the mall in the Philippine capital and barricaded the hostages in an office.

ALSO READ: Police respond as disgruntled ex-guard takes dozens hostage in Philippines' V-Mall

Earlier today, Philippine police had surrounded the mall after the recently dismissed security guard opened fire and took dozens of people hostage, an official said.

“He felt bad because he was removed as a guard,” Philippines Mayor Francis Zamora told reporters, adding that the man tried but failed to convince fellow guards to join him.

The man demanded to talk to fellow guards and the media, Zamora said, but it was not clear if officials would agree to those conditions.

The gunman also shot one person who was admitted to the hospital. His condition was said to be stable.