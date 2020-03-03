Iran reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 66

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday that novel coronavirus had killed 12 more people in the Islamic republic, raising the country's overall death toll to 66.

The number of confirmed cases leapt by 523 from the previous day, to a total of 1,501, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi told a news conference.

"We are announcing 523 new cases infected (and) 12 new deaths. The total number of deaths is therefore 66," Raisi said.

The worst-hit places were Tehran, the central province of Qom and Gilan in the north, the official said, adding that 291 people had recovered.

Qom, a Shiite holy city, was the scene of Iran's first reported cases and deaths from the outbreak that began in China.

The official news agency IRNA reported on Monday the death of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 72, a member of the Expediency Council which advises the supreme leader.

IRNA did not specify the cause of death but said he had died at Tehran's Massih Danechvari Hospital, the capital's main centre for patients suffering from the new coronavirus.