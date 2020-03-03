Home World

Nepalese judicial officers commence special training on court management in India

The training is part of a tailor-made course to equip officers in use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the administration of justice.

Published: 03rd March 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A group of 30 judicial officers from Nepal have commenced a 7-day specialised training in India to enhance their capacity of effectively dealing with the issues of case and court management and use of Information Technology in administration of justice.

The officers, who are part of the first batch to attend the course, began their training on Monday at the National Law University in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and will also get trained on the use of Information Technology in the administration of justice.

The training is part of a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of Nepal government and supported by the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme under the Ministry of External Affairs, a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here said.

"The course will enhance the capacity of the officers to deal effectively with issues related to case and court management and use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the administration of justice," the statement said.

Under ITEC, countries are offered unique training courses, both civilian and defence, in different centres of excellence in India which empower them with not just professional skills, but prepare them for an increasingly globalised world.

A second batch of Judicial Officers from Supreme Court of Nepal will commence the same training from March 23 to 29, the statement said.

