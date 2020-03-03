Home World

Priti Patel's former aide received 25,000 pounds payout over bullying allegations: Report

An unnamed junior employee in the Dept of Work and Pension brought a formal complaint of bullying and harassment against the dept, including Patel as the employment minister at the time.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Priti Patel

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Embattled UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was hit with a fresh allegation related to her ministerial role in the past on Tuesday as it emerged that her former aide received a 25,000 pounds payout from the government in 2015 after claiming she was bullied by the then employment minister.

The Indian-origin minister, who is under pressure to quit as home secretary since the resignation of her top civil servant amid allegations of bullying, denies the allegations and received the backing of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as being a "fantastic" minister.

According to legal documents seen by the BBC, an unnamed junior employee in the Department of Work and Pension (DWP), brought a formal complaint of bullying and harassment against the department, including Patel as the employment minister at the time, after being dismissed from her role in October 2015.

The DWP did not admit liability and the case did not come before any employment tribunal but the staff member alleges she was told the decision to dismiss her was not made on performance grounds but because Patel did not "like [her] face", according to comments attributed to her line manager and a colleague.

The female staff member allegedly took an overdose of prescription medication in the office and later took a further overdose at home, in what is described as an attempt to kill herself and was rushed to hospital where she spent the night in resuscitation, according to the documents.

A source close to Patel has told the BBC that she is "unaware of any complaint being made".

The latest allegation comes after Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told the House of Commons on Monday that, under the ministerial code of conduct, an inquiry has been launched to 'establish the facts' but spoke vehemently in Patel's defence.

"The Prime Minister has expressed his full confidence in her and having worked closely with the Home Secretary over a number of years, I have the highest regard for her she is a superb minister doing a great job," he said.

But the Opposition has mounted pressure on the government to widen the scope of the inquiry and also demanded Patel step down while it is conduct.

"We want a genuinely independent inquiry. A lawyer-led inquiry and something that can be seen to be independent," said Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary.

"I'm afraid it would be better if she stepped down. We are calling on her to step down whilst the inquiry goes on," she said.

The latest set of allegations will add further pressure after Sir Philip Rutnam, Permanent Secretary in the UK Home Office, resigned with an explosive television statement saying he will take the government to court over his unfair exit.

"I have received allegations that her [Patel] conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands, behaviour that created fear and needed some bravery to call out," he had claimed.

A spokesperson for the UK government said "All ministers are subject to the ministerial code. We do not comment on individual personnel matters." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priti Patel employment minister
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp