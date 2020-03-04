Indian-origin democrat Preston Kulkarni wins Texas House Democratic primary

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Indian-American member of the Democratic Party and former diplomat Sri Preston Kulkarni has won the Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd District, the American media reported.

Kulkarni defeated attorney Nyanza Davis Moore and former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed in the party election held here on Tuesday (local time). He will now take on the winner of May 26 Republican primary run off, as per a report by the Hill.

In 2018, Kulkarni had narrowly lost the Congressional race in the same district to incumbent Congressman Pete Olson.

Kulkarni -- who has served in the United States Foreign Service for fourteen years, including in Iraq, Russia, Israel, Taiwan and Jamaica -- is the son of Venkatesh Kulkarni, an Indian novelist who moved to the US and worked as a professor at Rice University.