Iran announces 15 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 107

Iran has scrambled to halt the rapid spread of the virus, shutting schools and universities, suspending major cultural and sporting events, and cutting back on work hours.

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday announces 15 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 107. On Wednesday, the country had reported 15 new deaths from the virus and 586 additional cases and 2,922 infected.

"The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday it announced another 11 deaths and 835 new infections -- the biggest increase in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the Islamic republic nearly two weeks ago.

"According to the latest figures, 835 new patients have been added" to the overall number of infections, Iran's stand-in deputy health minister Alireza Raisi said.

"Unfortunately, we have 11 new deaths, and with this amount we have reached 2,336 new confirmed cases and a total of 77 dead," he said in remarks aired live on state television.

The national emergency services chief Pirhossein Kolivand was the latest high-profile official to contract the illness, a spokesman for the services told AFP.

Confirmation of his infection came a day after Tasnim news agency reported that the virus claimed the life of Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 72, a member of the Expediency Council which advises Iran's supreme leader.

It also comes a week after the country's original deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, fell ill with COVID-19.

Harirchi admitted he had tested positive a day after he had coughed and wiped the sweat from his brow during a news conference that was beamed live around the country on February 25.

