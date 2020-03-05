Home World

Donald Trump roasts Michael Bloomberg on Twitter for his unsanitary eating habits

Trump shared the viral clip on his Twitter account with the caption: "Mini Mike, don't lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!"

Published: 05th March 2020 12:47 AM

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump recently took to Twitter and ripped into businessman and Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg for his unsanitary eating habits.

According to New York Post, a video started making rounds on the internet that showed Bloomberg ripping off and eating the crust from a slice of pizza, after which he licked all five of his fingers one by one.

The quick bite at a campaign stop became more of a biohazard situation due to the fact that the media mogul placed the vandalised slice back in its box before he went for his fingers.

As if all this wasn't enough, he then proceeded to use a communal coffee dispenser with his saliva smeared hand, reported New York Post.

American President Donald Trump, who refers to Blomberg as "Mini Mike" shared the viral clip on his official Twitter account with the caption: "Mini Mike, don't lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!"

