Home World

Germany bans export of medical protective gear over coronavirus

Germany has recorded 240 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, the bulk of them in North Rhine-Westphalia state where an infected couple attended carnival celebrations last month.

Published: 05th March 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By AFP

FRANKFURT: Germany's interior ministry on Wednesday said it had banned exports of medical protection gear such as masks and gloves to ensure that health workers in the country have enough to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes as governments around the world are scrambling to protect supplies as fears over the deadly virus have sparked panic buying, hoarding and even theft.

In a statement, Germany's interior ministry said it had published a decree in the Federal Gazette outlawing "the export abroad of medical protective gear (masks, gloves, protective suits, etc)".

ALSO READ: No handshake for Angela Merkel as Germany coronavirus cases reach 240

Exceptions can be made, it added, for instance as part of "international aid missions".

Germany has recorded 240 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, the bulk of them in North Rhine-Westphalia state where an infected couple attended carnival celebrations last month.

The state's health minister Karl-Josef Laumann told reporters on Wednesday that North Rhine-Westphalia would buy one million masks to help keep medical staff safe.

Like other countries, Germany has also cancelled a string of major events to contain the spread of the virus.

The Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs drawing in some 200,000 visitors a year, joined the list when it announced Wednesday that next month's event would be moved to July.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Germany Coronavirus cases coronavirus outbreak Germany coronavirus cases
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp