Jill is 'my Secret Service' Biden jokes after wife tackles protestors

As Biden was giving a speech in LA, a female vegan protestor shouting "Let dairy die" rushed the stage and Jill grabbed her husband's hand and put herself between him and the woman.

Published: 05th March 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, speaks next to his wife Jill during a primary election night rally in Los Angeles.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, speaks next to his wife Jill during a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Joe Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off vegan protestors who stormed the stage as the former vice president was giving a victory speech to supporters.

"I'm probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service," the Democratic frontrunner said at a California fundraiser in Bel Air Wednesday night, a day after the incident in Los Angeles.

"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what," he said.

"I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden wins 9 states in major comeback to fight Trump in next US election

"I think that"s because they're afraid Jill's going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station," Biden joked.

As Biden was giving a speech in Los Angeles following his Super Tuesday wins, a female vegan protestor shouting "Let dairy die" rushed the stage and Jill grabbed her husband's hand and put herself between him and the woman.

Seconds later another vegan protestor rushed the stage and the former second lady grabbed her with both hands and pushed her back.

The protestor was escorted from the stage to boos from Biden supporters.

"We're OK," said Jill.

Democrats in the House have urged the acting Homeland Security secretary and congressional leaders to provide protection for Biden and his rival, Bernie Sanders.

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

