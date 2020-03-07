Coronavirus death toll nears 200 in Italy

By UNI

ROME: With 49 new deaths in just past 24 hours, the death toll due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus rose to 196 in Italy. A total of 3,916 people were tested positive for the virus since the epidemic first broke out here 15 days ago, the Civil Protection Department said Friday.

The figure did not include recoveries or fatalities, whose numbers were provided separately by Civil Protection Department chief Angelo Borrelli.

In addition, 197 people have died and 523 have recovered, Borrelli told reporters at a televised press conference.

"The recoveries make up 11.28 per cent and the deceased make up 4.25 per cent (of the total)," said Borrelli, who also serves as Extraordinary Commissioner for the Coronavirus Emergency.

"The 49 people who died today ranged from 62 to 95 years of age, and all had other illnesses," Borrelli continued. He added that of the total positive cases, 2,394 are hospitalized with symptoms, 1,060 are in isolation at home, and 462 are hospitalized in intensive care.

In related news, coronavirus cases have emerged in the two micro-states lying within Italian borders: the landlocked country of San Marino in north-central Italy, and the Vatican City in Rome, which draws many tourists from around the world because it houses such artistic treasures as the Sistine Chapel and St Peter's Cathedral.

Earlier this week, the Italian government shut down schools and universities across the country through March 15.

On Thursday, the Italian cabinet announced it is allocating 7.5 billion euros (almost 8.5 billion dollars) to the coronavirus emergency.