Home World

US President Donald Trump names Rep Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff

Trump announced the surprise staff reshuffle in a series of Friday night tweets, saying Mick Mulvaney would become the US special envoy for Northern Ireland.

Published: 07th March 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed US presidential chief of staff Rep.Mark Meadows

Newly-appointed US presidential chief of staff Rep.Mark Meadows. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, US President Donald Trump has announced a major staff overhaul, naming Rep.Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff and replacing Mick Mulvaney, who has been acting in the role for more than a year.

Trump announced the surprise staff reshuffle in a series of Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the US special envoy for Northern Ireland. "I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," he wrote, thanking Mulvaney - who never shook his "acting" title - "for having served the Administration so well".

The long-rumoured move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking re-election for his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017. The decision comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mulvaney had been leading the interagency response to the virus until Trump designated Vice President Mike Pence to lead the whole-of-government effort more than a week ago. Mulvaney has been marginalized inside the White House for months, taking on a more and more narrow role.

And Trump has been eyeing the change for months, but wanted to wait until after impeachment, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Mulvaney's allies, however, had long brushed off rumblings off his imminent departure and had said as recently as last month that he planned to stay at least through the election in November.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Mark Meadows Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Coronavirus
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp