By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, according to a media report.

The affected-- two men and a woman-- were found positive for the coronavirus infection on Saturday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Among them, two of the victims had recently returned from Italy while the other is a relative of one of the returnees," Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of Institue of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said.