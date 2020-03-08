Home World

Coronavirus cases outside China hit 20,000: WHO

Colombia, the Vatican, Peru, Togo and Slovakia have reported cases of COVID-19 for the first time in the past 24 hours as of Saturday morning.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

A man disinfects the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran.

A man disinfects the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

GENEVA: A total of 21,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by 93 countries and regions outside China as of Saturday, an increase of 3,633 infections from the previous day, according to the daily situation report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) Saturday evening.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has risen by 3,735 to 101,927 on Saturday, according to the report. Outside China, 78 more people died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total deaths to 413, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Colombia, the Vatican, Peru, Togo and Slovakia have reported cases of COVID-19 for the first time in the past 24 hours as of Saturday morning, the report showed.

Besides, WHO has revised the transmission classification of Iceland, Palestine and Cameroon from "imported cases only" to "local transmission", bringing the total number of countries and regions where local transmission emerged to 45 in addition to China.

