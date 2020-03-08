Home World

Iran reports 49 new coronavirus deaths, highest single-day toll

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194, one of the highest tolls outside of China, where the disease originated.

Published: 08th March 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

A firefighter disinfects a traditional shopping center to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran.

A firefighter disinfects a traditional shopping center to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic.

The virus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Iran Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice.

The national carrier said in a statement that the decision was taken due to "restrictions" imposed by European authorities for "unknown reasons".

Sweden blocked Iran Air flights from landing in the country in recent days, citing concerns over the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the Islamic republic.

