Home World

Kid dresses up as school security officer for 'Dress As Your Favorite Person Day'

As the post went viral, the little kid really impressed people on the Internet and social media has been abuzz with reactions.

Published: 08th March 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

The 5-year-old was going to dress up as school security in which a text is inscribed which reads 'junior security' so he could emulate his hero and show his appreciation.

The 5-year-old was going to dress up as school security in which a text is inscribed which reads 'junior security' so he could emulate his hero and show his appreciation. (Photo | Jacksonville North Pulaski School District Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming picture of a 5-year-old boy is doing the rounds on social media who participated in the "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day" and decided to dress up as his school security officer.

A Facebook user Melissa Zygowicz shared the adorable post on her Facebook handle with the caption, "It was Dress Like Your Favorite Person Day at 5-year-old Easton's school today. Easton wanted to go as his school security officer Jeffery because he says 'he keeps me safe.' So, his mom made him a shirt and surprised Jeffery at school. Best buds for sure!"

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District also shared the sweet friendship on Facebook and wrote, "Check this out!. Today is Dress As Your Favorite Person Day at Lester Elementary," the Facebook post read. "Kindergarten scholar Easton dressed as Officer Cross, his favorite school security officer. #JNPTitans #BuildingFutures."

The 5-year-old was going to dress up as school security in which a text is inscribed which reads "junior security" so he could emulate his hero and show his appreciation.

As the post went viral, the little kid really impressed people on Internet and social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Very adorable.. the Democrats please don't divide the people."

Another wrote, "This made my day! I could use some positive news!"

"Omgg...I love this so much!! How adorable!!!" read one post.

A user remarked, "Because you got my smiling so proud of you, Love you."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Melissa Zygowicz Jacksonville North Pulaski School
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp