Kid dresses up as school security officer for 'Dress As Your Favorite Person Day'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming picture of a 5-year-old boy is doing the rounds on social media who participated in the "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day" and decided to dress up as his school security officer.

A Facebook user Melissa Zygowicz shared the adorable post on her Facebook handle with the caption, "It was Dress Like Your Favorite Person Day at 5-year-old Easton's school today. Easton wanted to go as his school security officer Jeffery because he says 'he keeps me safe.' So, his mom made him a shirt and surprised Jeffery at school. Best buds for sure!"

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District also shared the sweet friendship on Facebook and wrote, "Check this out!. Today is Dress As Your Favorite Person Day at Lester Elementary," the Facebook post read. "Kindergarten scholar Easton dressed as Officer Cross, his favorite school security officer. #JNPTitans #BuildingFutures."

The 5-year-old was going to dress up as school security in which a text is inscribed which reads "junior security" so he could emulate his hero and show his appreciation.

As the post went viral, the little kid really impressed people on Internet and social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Very adorable.. the Democrats please don't divide the people."

Another wrote, "This made my day! I could use some positive news!"

"Omgg...I love this so much!! How adorable!!!" read one post.

A user remarked, "Because you got my smiling so proud of you, Love you."