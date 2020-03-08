WATCH | Chinese cops use 'smart helmets' to detect coronavirus patients, Tweeple lauds

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A media report is doing the rounds on social media which said police officers in China have started to wear smart networked helmets which can automatically take pedestrians' temperatures as they patrol the streets.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the helmet is designed to help accurately spot people with abnormal temperatures in crowds in a short time, which makes it useful in the fight against the epidemic, a media report said.

An interesting video of a Police officer in China using 'smart helmet' was shared by one of the leading media outlet of China with the caption, "Smart helmets featuring infrared temperature detector and code-read cameras were adapted in China to spot fever people in crowds accurately as a method to control the novel #coronavirus epidemic."

Smart helmets featuring infrared temperature detector and code-read cameras were adapted in China to spot fever people in crowds accurately as a method to control the novel #coronavirus epidemic. pic.twitter.com/YWgWk1atUk — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 5, 2020

The video shows the officers looking around to screen passing shoppers to see if their body temperatures were above 37.3 degrees Celsius.

The helmet has an infrared camera, which will sound an alarm if anyone in a radius of five metres has a fever which is a common symptom of the epidemic.

WATCH VIDEO: French 'Spiderman' climbs 475-foot skyscraper in Barcelona to protest coronavirus panic

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, "This is very scary. Future of total government control."

Another wrote, "Amazing! It's a pity not all countries can afford this wonderful helmet."

"So over 37 degrees and you got shot on the spot?" asked one user.

A user remarked, "Impressive...soon the virus will be defeated...."