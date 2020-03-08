WATCH | 'Fishy' Australian thief reels in Versace necklace

By AFP

SYDNEY: A thief has been caught on camera hooking a gold necklace with a fishing rod in a brazen nighttime theft from an Australian designer store.

The thief, captured on CCTV, broke the store window in Melbourne's central business district before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace, local police said Wednesday.

FISHY ROBBERY: Video shows a daring thief use a fishing rod to steal a gold Versace necklace from inside a store in Melbourne, Australia https://t.co/wbYAQhBgYu pic.twitter.com/LDPHtOi79R — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 4, 2020

But it took the inner-city angler nearly three hours to land his catch.

After first attempts with a smaller rod failed, the man decided to get a bigger rod, eventually snagging the gold $700 piece from a mannequin's neck in a crime police described as -- until now -- unseen.

"It's fairly blatant and it's quite bold as well, to have someone attend with a fishing rod in the middle of the night," Victoria Police Senior Constable Bede Whitty said.

Police released the footage as they attempt to net the balding, middle-aged thief.