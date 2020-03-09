Home World

Columbia University, NY schools suspend classes as Coronavirus cases cross 100 in state

The number of coronavirus cases in the New York state jumped on Sunday to 106, forcing the closure of classes at the Columbia University and other schools across the state.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Schools and colleges in the New York state have announced that they are suspending classes, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 100 and a a state of emergency has been declared over the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The number of coronavirus cases in the New York state jumped on Sunday to 106, forcing the closure of classes at the Columbia University and other schools across the state.

As the Coronavirus cases continue to multiply across the US, institutions were forced to take unprecedented steps to contain the spread of the virus that has infected more than 100,000 people across the world and claimed over 3,000 lives.

These numbers were increasing manifold with each passing day.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency to help New York more quickly and effectively contain the spread of the virus.

The state of emergency will allow expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources, allow qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing, expedite procurement of testing supplies and equipment, expedite personnel onboarding and leasing of lab space, allow medical personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals and provide clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation.

In an unprecedented measure, Columbia University announced that it is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday after a member of the Columbia community was quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"This suspension of activities will allow us to prepare to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week. I want to emphasize that the individual who has been quarantined has not been diagnosed at this point with the virus," Columbia University President Lee Bollinger said in a statement.

Bollinger added that the decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down.

All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently. At this point, just to restate what is important to know, we do not have a confirmed case of the virus on campus. This action is intended to prevent the virus from spreading.

The school district of Scarsdale, a New York City suburb in Westchester County, also announced it is closing all district schools from March 9-18 after a faculty member at the Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

"The District is working with the Department of Health (DoH) to discuss the full extent of precautions that we should be taking. We have spoken with the Westchester County Health Commissioner this evening, and she recommended that we close our schools in an abundance of caution and take additional remedial measures as outlined below," the school district said, adding that the measure is being taken "for continued cleaning, progress monitoring, and social-distancing.

The school district said the impacted faculty member is "exhibiting mild illness." During a news conference on Sunday, Cuomo strongly criticised the Trump administration over its handling of the Coronavirus crisis, saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been slow in responding to the epidemic and has also been slow in allowing states to do more testing.

Cuomo said there were 16 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number in New York state to 106.

"I would get nervous if the number didn't go up, -he said adding that- the more tests we run, the better."

Cuomo said that labs in the state were still waiting for approval to begin testing for the virus. Speaking at the Northwell Health Labs at the Center for Advanced Medicine, a private laboratory in Long Island, he said the CDC has not authorised the use of Northwell lab, which is just outrageous and ludicrous.

"CDC, wake up, let the states test, let private labs test, let's increase as quickly as possible our testing capacity so we can identify the positive people. Not to be using this laboratory, not to be using the other private labs around the state makes no sense whatsoever," he said.

The virus has now spread to nearly 96 countries, with nearly 109,800 cases of infection and about 3,825 deaths.

As the global number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that -as we mark this sombre moment- it is important to remind all countries and communities -that the spread of this virus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities.

The WHO and leading medical experts are encouraging people to stay at home if they are sick and follow 'common sense' measures like washing hands frequently and use of hand sanitizers.

Several multi-national corporations like Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google were encouraging employees in the Seattle area to work from home due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Washington State.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Columbia University NY schools Coronavirus cases
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp