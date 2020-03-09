One person shot after gunfire erupts in Lil Baby's Albama concert

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: One person was shot and chaos erupted after gunfire broke out the Albama concert of rapper Lil Baby.

The unnamed victim was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors said the injuries are life-threatening, Birmingham police officials told Alabama.com No suspect has been arrested as of now.

According to the report, multiple police officers were sent to the Bill Harris Arena shortly after 10 pm on Saturday night.

Attendees said that a physical altercation broke out near the side of the stage, and at least one shot was fired inside.

Representatives of Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, have not commented on the incident yet.