Home World

Threat of coronavirus pandemic now 'very real': WHO

The outbreak, which has already infected more than 110,000 and killed more than 3,800 people worldwide, is expected to push global economic growth well below 2.5 per cent.

Published: 09th March 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization warned Monday there was now a "very real" threat that the global outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled.

"The threat of a pandemic has become very real," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, while stressing that "it would be the first pandemic in history that can be controlled... we are not at the mercy of the virus".

There is a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in several countries in the Middle East and Italy. As coronavirus cases show up across the globe, the increasing fear and threat posed by the virus is hurting the worldwide economy. 

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Bengaluru man tests positive, total number of cases now 45

