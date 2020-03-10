Home World

'Caged' Pope Francis receives guests amid coronavirus outbreak, from afar

Pictures released by the Vatican showed the bishops seated in armchairs spaced a metre (three feet) apart, in keeping with government regulations aimed at fighting the illness.

Published: 10th March 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Faithful watch Pope Francis deliver the Angelus prayer on a giant screen, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ROME: Pope Francis, who complained of feeling "caged" while addressing the faithful by livestream because of the new coronavirus, received 30 French bishops on Monday -- at a healthy distance.

Pictures released by the Vatican showed the bishops seated in armchairs spaced a metre (three feet) apart, in keeping with government regulations aimed at fighting an illness that has killed 366 people in Italy in just over two weeks.

All were kept a good distance away from the 83-year-old pontiff, who address the 30 bishops, a prelate from Peru and two foreign ambassadors to the Holy See by the microphone.

But everyone still shook hands, a participant said.

"After 2:40 non-stop with Pope Francis, I can assure you that he is in great shape," Francois Jacolin, the bishop of Lucon, said on Twitter.

The Argentine-born pope has been out with a cold for more than a week, cancelling many of his public appearances.

Although he had a part of a lung removed when he was young, the pope has enjoyed a life of good health and follows a rigorous schedule.

His unusual absence during the coronavirus scare prompted immediate speculation that he had contacted COVID-19.

A newspaper reported last week that the pope had been tested for the virus and came out clean, although the Vatican never confirmed it.

On Sunday, obeying instruction from the Italian government, the pope delivered his traditional Angelus Prayer and message to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics by Livestream instead of from his window facing Saint Peter's Square.

The measure was designed to keep the crowds down and the risk of contagion low.

But the pope still took a peek out the window and waved after he was done, drawing a cheer from a few faithful who had still turned out to watch the pope's appearance on a giant screen.

"It is a little strange, this Angelus Prayer today, with a pope in a cage in a library," Pope Francis remarked Sunday.

"But I see you -- I am close to you," he added.

Famous for his geniality and gregarious style, the pope will sit down and record another Livestream on Wednesday, replacing his weekly "general audience" appearance on Saint Peter's Square.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pope Francis Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Passengers wear masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus at Chennai airport on Monday. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Total cases reach 56 in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)
सच्ची बात: Can BJP take over Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh?
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Don't worry! TN man suffering from coronavirus now stable, says State Health Minister Vijayabaskar
Gallery
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp