Coronavirus: 11 new positives cases push toll in Israel to 50

By ANI

JERUSALEM: Eleven new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Israel which raised the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 50, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry on Monday said that among the new 11 cases, seven had a travel history to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry also noted that passengers who were on the same flights with the seven infected were asked to undergo quarantine.

Meanwhile, the other four cases of the infection were in contact with patients previously diagnosed with the virus.

According to the ministry's data, four of the 50 confirmed cases in Israel so far have completely recovered.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that anyone entering Israel would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December and has now spread to more than 100 countries across the globe. The global death toll is nearing 4,000, with more than 113,000 confirmed cases.