Home World

Coronavirus cases in Singapore: Minister blames 'socially irresponsible actions' of people

Gan Kim Yong said a lot of patients with confirmed coronavirus infection did not minimise social contact despite being aware of the issue.

Published: 10th March 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus singapore

In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, visitors wearing masks as a precaution against a new coronavirus arrive for the Singapore Airshow in Singapore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday said that many locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the country "were the result of the socially irresponsible actions of a few individuals" who continued to attend events and activities despite being unwell.

Speaking at a press conference here, Gan said a lot of patients with confirmed coronavirus infection did not minimise social contact despite being aware of the issue.

"To curb the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore, members of the public should avoid social contact and see a doctor early if unwell. About 35 out of the 160 confirmed cases in Singapore so far did not minimise social contact although they had already developed fever or respiratory symptoms, or had not consulted a doctor early when unwell," Gan was quoted as saying in a report by Channel News Asia.

Gan said more than 22 per cent of the people with coronavirus infection continued to work or carried on with their daily routine despite being sick.

Singapore has been making every effort to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, a cruise liner turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand due to coronavirus concerns, docked in Singapore on Tuesday morning, with some passengers immediately taken to the Changi Airport by bus for their flights.

The Costa Fortuna berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre as part of a scheduled call, after the ship was barred from stopping in Penang and Phuket.

This was despite the cruise operator stating there were no suspected coronavirus cases on board.

The ship, however, was carrying dozens of Italian passengers.

Italy has the second-largest reported cases of coronavirus after China.

Similarly, Singapore's Nanyang Technological University has terminated an international student from a postgraduate course after he breached his 'Stay Home Notice'.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gan Kim Yong Singapore coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp