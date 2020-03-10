Home World

Donald Trump not been tested for coronavirus: White House

"President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Published: 10th March 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo|AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump remains in excellent health and has not been tested for coronavirus, the White House has said, even though he was in contact with multiple lawmakers who have since gone into self-imposed quarantine due to their proximity to someone with the virus.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Monday that testing was not necessary because President Trump is not showing symptoms and the lawmakers aren't confirmed to be infected.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," Grisham said.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," she said.

The White House statement came as Trump was in contact with multiple lawmakers who have since gone into self-imposed quarantine.

These lawmakers had come into contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The virus is believed to have an incubation period of about 14 days.

Earlier during a news conference, Trump assured the country that his administration is taking all necessary steps to bring it under control.

"We are going to take care of, and have been taking care of, the American public and the American economy," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the efforts on coronavirus, said the risk of contracting the virus to the American public remains low, and the risk of serious disease among the American public also remains low.

"The President did deploy not just a whole-of-government approach, but also a whole-of-America approach. And last week, at the President's direction, we met with leaders in industries, from nursing homes to airlines, pharmaceutical companies, commercial labs, and it's had great, great impact," he said.

"Pharmaceutical companies are already working, literally around the clock, on the development of therapeutics; that will be medicines that can bring relief to people that contract the coronavirus. I know how pleased the President was to learn that the commercial labs in this country, led by companies like LabCorp and Quest, have already brought a test forward and are taking that to market effective today," he said.

This week, they plan to have meetings with hospital CEOs, health insurance CEOs, and building on top of what the President will be announcing tomorrow with regard to economic relief for working Americans.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus crossed 3,800 on Tuesday, as China reported 17 new deaths. The virus has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donal Trump Donald Trump no coronavirus tests coronavirus White House
India Matters
Passengers wear masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus at Chennai airport on Monday. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Total cases reach 56 in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)
सच्ची बात: Can BJP take over Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh?
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Don't worry! TN man suffering from coronavirus now stable, says State Health Minister Vijayabaskar
Gallery
Hardcore DC fans would call it blasphemous, but it is happening. (To put it in MCU terms 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives all the same.') Actor Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Christian Bale will be playing the antagonist in Marvel's 'Thor:
'Batman' Bale to be Thor's nemesis: Actors to do both DC and Marvel movies | Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and more
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp