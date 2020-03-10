Home World

Ryanair cancels all Italy flights until April 8

From Wednesday, it will cancel all Italian domestic flights and then suspend its international services from Friday until early next month, Ryanair said in a statement.

Published: 10th March 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

DUBLIN: Ryanair is to cancel all its Italian flights until April 8 after the government ordered the whole country locked down over the coronavirus, the Irish no-frills airline announced Tuesday.

From Wednesday, it will cancel all Italian domestic flights and then suspend its international services from Friday until early next month, Ryanair said in a statement.

"Ryanair today announced the suspension of its full flight schedule to/from and within Italy, following the decision of the Italian government to 'lockdown' the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus," the statement said.

The announcement came shortly after Norwegian Air Shuttle said it would cancel "approximately 3,000" of all its flights from mid-March to mid-June -- representing 15 per cent of its capacity for the period as the coronavirus outbreak hits travel worldwide.

British Airways meanwhile has also cancelled flights to Italy.

The widespread cancellations come after Italy imposed unprecedented nationwide restrictions on its 60 million people to control the deadly coronavirus, as China signalled major progress in its battle against the global epidemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ryanair Ryanair flights coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp