Senior Pakistani police officer arrested for honour killing in Lahore

By PTI

LAHORE: A senior police officer here has been arrested for allegedly murdering his lawyer friend in a honour killing case and later dissolving his body in acid to destroy evidence, police said on Wednesday Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on Monday, almost a month after his "mysterious disappearance".

"SSP Adeel has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend, advocate Shahbaz Tatla, in the name of honour," Lahore Police chief Zulfiqar Hameed said.

After the murder, Adeel dissolved Tatla's body in acid to destroy evidence, he said.

The SSP, who had disappeared a month ago after murdering the lawyer, confessed to his crime in police custody, Hameed said, adding that he was arrested while trying to crossover to Iran.

During his questioning in police custody, Adeel said he killed Tatla for trying to rape his wife.

He told police that Tatla had also raped his first wife a few years ago after which he divorced her.

Meanwhile, a source in Lahore Police told PTI that Adeel and Tatla used to throw parties for their friends and wives.

"In one such party, Tatla allegedly had physical relation with Adeel's first wife, both of whom were in a drunken state.

"Recently in such a party, Tatla again had a physical relation with Adeel's second wife. Adeel got to know about it and planned Tatla's murder," the source said.

As part of his plan, Adeel rented a house in Lahore's Faisal Town where he invited Tatla and strangled him to death and dissolved his body in a drum of acid to destroy evidence, the source said.