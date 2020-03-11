Home World

Senior Pakistani police officer arrested for honour killing in Lahore

'SSP Adeel has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend, advocate Shahbaz Tatla, in the name of honour,' Lahore Police chief Zulfiqar Hameed said.

Published: 11th March 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: A senior police officer here has been arrested for allegedly murdering his lawyer friend in a honour killing case and later dissolving his body in acid to destroy evidence, police said on Wednesday Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on Monday, almost a month after his "mysterious disappearance".

"SSP Adeel has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend, advocate Shahbaz Tatla, in the name of honour," Lahore Police chief Zulfiqar Hameed said.

After the murder, Adeel dissolved Tatla's body in acid to destroy evidence, he said.

The SSP, who had disappeared a month ago after murdering the lawyer, confessed to his crime in police custody, Hameed said, adding that he was arrested while trying to crossover to Iran.

During his questioning in police custody, Adeel said he killed Tatla for trying to rape his wife.

He told police that Tatla had also raped his first wife a few years ago after which he divorced her.

Meanwhile, a source in Lahore Police told PTI that Adeel and Tatla used to throw parties for their friends and wives.

"In one such party, Tatla allegedly had physical relation with Adeel's first wife, both of whom were in a drunken state.

"Recently in such a party, Tatla again had a physical relation with Adeel's second wife. Adeel got to know about it and planned Tatla's murder," the source said.

As part of his plan, Adeel rented a house in Lahore's Faisal Town where he invited Tatla and strangled him to death and dissolved his body in a drum of acid to destroy evidence, the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Lahore Pakistan honour killing
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp