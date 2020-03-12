Elderly man staring at empty store rack saddens netizens

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A picture of an elderly man staring at an empty rack that earlier was stacked with toilet paper rolls in a store abroad has gone viral on the social media, with people reacting with sadness, dismay, and anger.

Facebook user Justine Bowers shared the photo with the caption: "This absolutely broke my heart to see this old man grabbing tissues because there was no toilet paper left! I offered him the very few toilet rolls that I had as I couldn't bear to see him go without! Pull your f*** head in, people, and stop panic buying toilet paper!!! And shame on all the people who have been buying in bulk because it's affecting so many people who aren't fortunate enough to do so!"

It was not known where the picture was taken. As the post went viral, Twitter was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote: "OMG, these people doing it are gross and selfish."

Another wrote: "It's sad because out of all the idiots thinking they need to quarantine it's actually the elderly who are at risk of dying from Covid-19."

A post read: "Your an amazing person!! And some people aren't like that!! Teach your babies the same way!!!"

"The shops should put aside some for the elderly or disabled only. That might help a bit," a user remarked.

Amid the coronavirus scare, stores like Costcos, Target and even Walmart saw paper napkins, wet wipes, toilet papers, hand sanitisers and disinfectants flying off the shelves as shoppers rushed to stock up the daily-use products.