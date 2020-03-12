STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian-origin nonprofit organisation activates helpline for coronavirus response in US

Sewa International started the initiative after WHO on Wednesday characterised the COVID-19 outbreak as a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern over its 'alarming levels'. 

Published: 12th March 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Red Cross personnel prepare for the transport of a Coronavirus patient during a simulation, in Rome.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: An Indian-American nonprofit organisation has activated a helpline in the US in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 4,500 lives, including 37 in America.

Sewa International started the initiative after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday characterised the COVID-19 outbreak as a "pandemic" and expressed deep concern over its "alarming levels" of "spread, severity, as well as inaction".

"A task force was set up to come up with a comprehensive approach to the pandemic after plugging into resources offered by different government agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), various departments of county and city," said Achalesh Amar, the organisation's director for disaster relief.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Bloodbath on Dalal Street; total cases in India reach 73

Based on the recommendations of the task force, the organisation is activating a helpline for non-medical advice in midwest, Northeast, and Western United States.

"We are especially concerned about the population with weak immune system, like seniors, the sick, or very young children.

We are circulating WhatsApp messages with helpful information on how to prepare and take precautions," President of Sewa International Sree Sreenath told PTI.

"The biggest concern among the Indian-American community is about schools as every district is responding differently to the evolving situation, and most parents are not aware of the relaxation in attendance norms," said Swadesh Katoch, organisation's Vice President for disaster relief.

The organisation is also conducting regular webinars and distributing flyers with concise information from various authentic sources and experts on matters such as difference between flu and COVID-19, preventive measures, and techniques to reduce anxiety.

During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the volunteers of the organisation had helped rescue nearly 700 people.

It raised over USD 3 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery, including a grant of USD 400,000 from the Houston Mayor's Fund, and a USD 500,000 grant from the American Red Cross.

Started in India in 1989, Sewa International is active in 20 countries.

The deadly coronavirus virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,500 lives and infected more than 124,000 people across 107 countries and territories.

A total of 37 people have died in the US while the confirmed cases of infection have risen to 1,300.

Over a dozen US states have declared a state of emergency with cities and counties announcing to take sweeping measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

