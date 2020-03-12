STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Making hand sanitizer out of vodka won't help you fight off coronavirus, warns maker Tito

US vodka distiller Tito's has warned buyers that making hand sanitizer out of its liquor will not help them fight off the coronavirus.

Published: 12th March 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Vodka

For representational purposes

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US vodka distiller Tito's has warned buyers that making hand sanitizer out of its liquor will not help them fight off the coronavirus, in response to a surge of internet users boasting of making their own moonshine virus protection. 

"I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn't taste bad either. Cheers to Tito's vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time," said Texas-based Twitter user Snottypotty.

Another user called Kaliel said "gonna make some hand sanitizer from @TitosVodka to keep safe from the corona virus," while another fan, Rick Holter, suggested keeping a bottle of vodka handy for hand washing.

Faced with an onslaught of such messages and recipes for artisanal vodka-based hand gels, Tito's Vodka took to Twitter to urge people to heed the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the use of hand sanitizer.

"Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC," the distiller said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vodka Tito Vodka coronavirus US coronavirus US vodka
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, train travellers take precautionary measures such as protective masks. A scene from the Kozhikode railway station | T p Sooraj
Bloodbath on Dalal street: How much more worse can it be?
Gallery
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp