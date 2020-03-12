STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's Budget to make cost of visa higher

Sunak, born in the UK to a general practitioner father and pharmacist mother, announced that the Immigration Health Surcharge would be hiked from 400 pounds to 624 pounds.

Published: 12th March 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo | Rishi Sunak, Twitter)

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo | Rishi Sunak, Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK Budget tabled by Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make the cost of long-term visas to Britain higher with a major hike in the compulsory health fee charged on migrants from countries, including India.

Sunak, born in the UK to a general practitioner father and pharmacist mother, announced that the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) would be hiked from 400 pounds to 624 pounds.

"Migrants benefit from our NHS (National Health Service). And we all want them to do so "but it's right that what people get out, they also put in," the 39-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer said in his Budget statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"There is a surcharge already, but it doesn't properly reflect the benefits people receive. So, as we promised in our manifesto, we are increasing the Immigration Health Surcharge to 624 pounds, with a discounted rate for children," he said.

The hike was expected as it was in the December 2019 General Election manifesto of the Boris Johnson-led government, but its timing is now confirmed as this year.

A new discounted rate of 470 pounds has been incorporated for children aged under 18, but the lower rate for international students is also set for a rise -- from 300 pounds to 470 pounds.

The IHS was introduced in April 2015 and from December 2018 it was hiked from 200 pounds to 400 pounds per year.

It is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months in order to raise additional funds for the country's state-funded NHS.

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), the UK's largest representative body for Indian-origin doctors, has been lobbying the UK Home Office for a rethink over the charge as it would have an adverse impact on their attempt to recruit more healthcare professionals from India to meet staff shortages in the NHS.

Indian industry warned that the further hike would mean an added burden on already high visa fees.

"The increase in the health surcharge to 620 pounds will add to the already expensive visa fees for overseas skilled workers.

"This will be an additional burden on Indian businesses operating in the UK," said Baroness Usha Prashar, Chair of the UK Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

FICCI described the overall Budget as a "balanced and pragmatic" one against the backdrop of the global outbreak of COVID-19.

"Increased investment in R&D (Research and Development) to 22 billion pounds a year and the announcement of 130 million pounds of new funding to extend Startup Loans will give a major boost to innovation and entrepreneurship," Prashar said.

Referring to the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates, Loknath Mishra, Chair of the Financial Services Committee of FICCI's UK Council and MD and CEO of ICICI Bank UK Plc, said it was a "timely and proportionate response" to the current crisis posed by the coronavirus crisis.

"This announcement will support businesses in these turbulent times to manage their credit flows and better manage their cash flows," he said.

The Bank of England cut its key interest rate by 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent on Wednesday, as an emergency measure in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rishi Sunak UK visa
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp