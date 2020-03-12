WATCH | 73-year-old woman breaks the internet with unbelievably chiselled physique

By ANI

ONTARIO: A 73-year-old lady from Canada's Ontario looks nothing like what you might expect from a person of her age.

In the past, Joan MacDonald had always struggled with excessive body weight and was put on medication to treat her high blood pressure, cholesterol and acid reflux issues, reported New York Post.

Three years passed and the septuagenarian, who earlier used to weigh 198 pounds at 5'3", is now 50 pounds lighter and incredibly musclebound, thanks to her newly found enthusiasm for pumping iron in the gym.

The senior bodybuilder has now become somewhat of a social media celebrity with more than 500,000 followers on her "trainwithjoan" Instagram page.

According to the New York Post, MacDonald attributes her metamorphoses to lifting weights, eating a balanced diet and consuming supplements such as amino acids and protein shakes.