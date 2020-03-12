STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Woman cuts through icy pond to save dog, netizens laud

A woman who was not the dog's owner jumped in the lake and chipped away at the ice until she reached the dog and pulled her to safety.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Women helping the rescuer to come out of the lake.

Women helping the rescuer to come out of the lake. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming video is doing the rounds on the social media which shows a woman risked her life to save a dog who fell through thin ice.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda with the caption, "A simple act of kindness towards a single animal may not mean anything to all creatures, but will mean everything to one...The lady cuts through the ice like butter to save a dog. Compassion comes calling."

In the shared video, a woman who was not the dog's owner jumped in the lake and chipped away at the ice until she reached the dog and pulled her to safety.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "She must have frozen halfway to hell...What a brave effort!"

Another wrote, "Only those who care from heart can do this and save the life. You need to have firm passion to do it. The feeling to care becomes strength. Thanks for sharing."

"That is some bravery. Heartwarming. Kudos to the lady" read one post.

A user remarked, "This is so heartwarming to see. Thanks for sharing!"

