STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

From Tom Hanks to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, here are the big names infected with the coronavirus

Several celebrities and political leaders across the world have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 13th March 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus pandemic's spread acorss the globe was earlier taken lightly by many but all such lethargy was busted when these famous and powerful people contracted the disease. Here's a list of celebrities who tested positive for the virus:

Personalities infected with Coronavirus across the world

By Online Desk

With the coronavirus triggering panic across the world, it almost seems like we're in the midst of a global shutdown. The first case occurred in China in November 2019 and it soon spread across over 100 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared the contagious infection a pandemic.

Several celebrities and political leaders across the world have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the big names who have tested positive:

Canada:

  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau developed mild flu-like symptoms after attending a speaking engagement, following which she tested positive for the coronavirus. 

ALSO READ: Coronavirus India LIVE updates
 
Australia:

  • Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tested positive for the virus, days after returning from a conference in the US. He met President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and US Attorney General William Barr on March 6.

UK:

  • British Health Minister Nadine Dorries confirmed in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and had been self-isolating at home.
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Gunners' Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday to be postponed.
  • Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus.

United States:

  • Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson came down with a fever while he was shooting for a movie in Australia and tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first actor to have contracted the infection.
  • NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive following which the season was suspended. 

Iran:

  • Iran's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, Iranian Minister of cultural heritage Ali Asghar Mounesan and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Reza Rahmani have tested positive for the coronavirus. Iran has reported over 11,000 COVID cases. 

Spain:

  • Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero tested positive for the coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner. 

Over 1,38,000 coronavirus cases have been reported so far around the world while the death toll has touched 5,000. In India, the positive coronavirus cases have surpassed 80, including a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who succumbed to the infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tom hanks Nadine Dorries Mikel Arteta
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp