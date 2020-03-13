From Tom Hanks to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, here are the big names infected with the coronavirus

By Online Desk

With the coronavirus triggering panic across the world, it almost seems like we're in the midst of a global shutdown. The first case occurred in China in November 2019 and it soon spread across over 100 countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared the contagious infection a pandemic.

Several celebrities and political leaders across the world have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the big names who have tested positive:

Canada:

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau developed mild flu-like symptoms after attending a speaking engagement, following which she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Australia:

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tested positive for the virus, days after returning from a conference in the US. He met President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and US Attorney General William Barr on March 6.

UK:

British Health Minister Nadine Dorries confirmed in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and had been self-isolating at home.

confirmed in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and had been self-isolating at home. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Gunners' Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday to be postponed.

tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Gunners' Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday to be postponed. Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player confirmed to have the new coronavirus.

United States:

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson came down with a fever while he was shooting for a movie in Australia and tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first actor to have contracted the infection.

came down with a fever while he was shooting for a movie in Australia and tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first actor to have contracted the infection. NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive following which the season was suspended.

Iran:

Iran's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri, Iranian Minister of cultural heritage Ali Asghar Mounesan and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Reza Rahmani have tested positive for the coronavirus. Iran has reported over 11,000 COVID cases.

Spain:

Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero tested positive for the coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner.

Over 1,38,000 coronavirus cases have been reported so far around the world while the death toll has touched 5,000. In India, the positive coronavirus cases have surpassed 80, including a 76-year-old man from Karnataka who succumbed to the infection.