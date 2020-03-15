Indian national tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian national, who returned to the UAE after a holiday abroad, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to media reports.

The country so far has 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The deadly virus has claimed over 5,300 lives and infected more than 142,000 people across 135 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation describing the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) on Saturday confirmed that the Indian national has tested positive for the disease, the Khaleej Times reported.

"All those who were in contact with the patient have been examined and have all tested negative for the virus," the MoHaP said in a statement.

The ministry said that all precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are being taken in collaboration with competent bodies in the country and in line with the standards and guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to a report in the Gulf News, it advised the public to maintain personal hygiene, make themselves aware of the guidelines to control spread of the disease and refrain from spreading rumours.

"The public is also advised to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing their hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry announced the recovery of three patients, including an Indian, from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries from the disease in the country to 23, the Khaleej Times report said.