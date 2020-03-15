STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 34

Pakistan reported five coronavirus cases on Saturday - two in Balochistan, two in Sindh and one in Islamabad.

Published: 15th March 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Security guards stand at the main gate of Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral which is closed by authorities as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan

Security guards stand at the main gate of Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral which is closed by authorities as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus surfaced early Sunday in Islamabad, bringing Pakistan's total number of cases to 34, according to a media report.

The new victim is the husband of a woman who recently travelled to Pakistan from the United States and tested positive on Saturday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The lady is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at the isolation ward in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the paper said, adding that there are now four COVID-19 patients at the isolation ward in PIMS.

Pakistan reported five coronavirus cases on Saturday - two in Balochistan, two in Sindh and one in Islamabad.

Balochistan now has a total of 10 confirmed cases while Islamabad has four and Gilgit Baltistan three.

Sindh saw its second locally transmitted case bring the tally to 17.

Pakistan saw a sudden increase in coronavirus infections on Tuesday when a dozen new cases were reported across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he was personally monitoring measures to deal with the coronavirus in the country.

Khan announced on twitter that he would soon address the nation to take the people into confidence about measures to combat pandemic.

"I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 and will address the nation soon. I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic," he said.

He said Pakistan government was fully aware to the dangers and taking steps.

"We are alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world," he said.

The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5,700 lives and infected more than 150,000 people across 135 countries and territories.

China remains the hardest-hit with more than 80,000 infections and 3,199 deaths.

Pakistan's high-powered National Security Committee on Friday took several decision to boost efforts to defeat the threat posed by the virus.

Among other things, it decided to close down the western border with Afghanistan and Iran. It also ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Pakistan till April 5 in view of the virus outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ZAHOOR PUNJABI)
Will conditions in Kashmir change after Farooq Abdullah's bail?
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp