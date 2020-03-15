STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temperature checks for all in close contact with US President Donald Trump

After days of resistance, President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was tested for the coronavirus as the White House stepped up precautions after his direct and indirect exposures to COVID-19.  

WASHINGTON: The White House said Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump also told reporters at a White House briefing that he had his temperature taken before stepping into the room and it was “totally normal.”

(With inputs from AP)

