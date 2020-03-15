STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK's Queen Elizabeth shifted from Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 fears

A royal source told The Sun newspaper that she was taken to Windsor, adding: "She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus."

Published: 15th March 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The UK's Queen Elizabeth II left the Buckingham Palace and has been taken to the Windsor Castle with plans in place to quarantine her and Prince Philip at Sandringham if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the country, it was reported on Sunday.

A royal source told The Sun newspaper that she was taken to Windsor, adding: "She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus."

"The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world. The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm's way," the source added.

The source further said that the Buckingham Palace was deemed a "much more dangerous location" as it is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates .

"There have been no specific scares or positive tests there yet but no one wants to take any chances," the source told The Sun newspaper, adding that the Queen's court could also be moved permanently during the crisis.

The Buckingham Palace has around 500 staff, Windsor 100 and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk only a handful.

Palace garden parties for 30,000 guests in May and June are on the brink of being cancelled or postponed. The Queen may also have to miss the Epsom Derby on June 6.

"Future events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis taking into account the appropriate advice," The Sun newspaper quoted a Palace spokeswoman as saying.

This development comes as the UK has reported 1,140 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Queen shifted from Buckingham Palace Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ZAHOOR PUNJABI)
Will conditions in Kashmir change after Farooq Abdullah's bail?
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp