STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-Americans set up helpline, volunteer groups to help people hit by coronavirus crisis in US 

The country has stepped up efforts to contain the virus by placing travel restrictions, closing schools, restaurants and bars and cancelling entertainment events across the country.

Published: 16th March 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Empty shops in US as people stock up food supplies amid coronavirus scare. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Several eminent Indian-American groups in the US have set up helplines and deployed volunteers to help community members, including a large number of Indian students, hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected 3,777 people and claimed 69 lives in the country.

The country has stepped up efforts to contain the virus by placing travel restrictions, closing schools, restaurants and bars and cancelling entertainment events across the country.

ALSO READ: Spain coronavirus cases jump by a third reaching 7,753; over 100 new deaths reported

Sewa International, a leading Indian-American non-profit organization, has released USD 10,000 to run its 24X7 helpline and coronavirus awareness campaign through a team of 20 physicians.

It has also established various chapters across the country who are working with the Indian Embassy and consulates to help families obtain visas to travel to India in emergency situations.

'There are over 250,000 students from India studying in US universities. More than 300 US Universities have closed including some who have moved instructions to a virtual mode, and even shut their dorms.  Sewa has fielded calls from Indian foreign students from such universities who are finding it difficult to cope up emotionally, health-wise and financially,' said Professor Sree Sreenath, president of Sewa International.

'We even had a couple of concerned parents call us from India,' Sreenath said.

ALSO READ: US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears; positive cases surpass 3,200

'A team of 20 physicians is helping Sewa in providing free advice through Sewa coronavirus helpline.  Over 400 volunteers in 20 major cities in the country are working tirelessly to put up a formidable community response at this difficult time,' said Swadesh Katoch, Sewa's vice president for Disaster Relief.

Local businesses and medical professionals are offering their services to the community most times pro bono through Sewa International.

Its volunteers are providing multiple services including delivering free food, assisting the elderly in grocery shopping and visiting a doctor and helping those who are faced with travel and visa issues.

'We are also offering family therapist calls for helping parents deal with anxiety and stress,' he said.

ALSO READ: Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 6400-mark with over 1,60,000 cases

'Sewa is also helping people with COVID-19 like symptoms to meet with doctors. In a few cases our Family Services volunteers are working with friends and family of patients who are in self-quarantine or being tested for COVID-19. Sewa is running a daily Facebook Live campaign to spread awareness about preventing the infection,' Katoch said.

Federation of Indian-American Associations of Georgia is working with all universities across Georgia and Alabama to help students hit by the situation created due to the coronavirus crisis.

'We have daily meetings with the university authorities as well as with various student organisations at their campuses to assess the situation and have offered our help to provide them with food, accommodation and any other help they need,' the association said.

'We are also in constant discussion with our partner organisations who can provide their spaces to the affected students in case we need them. As of now, Gujarati Samaj, Gokuldham and Shakti Mandir have graciously offered their places to host the students impacted by the virus,' it added.

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has established a COVID-19 helpline for the Indian students affected by the sudden closure of universities and educational institutions as part of the coronavirus preventive measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Death toll Coronavirus Symptoms COVID 19
India Matters
The digital advertisement board placed at a Corporation School near Puliakulam displays the preventive measures to be taken to avoid catching the Corona virus in Coimbatore City. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp