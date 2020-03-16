STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Italy reports 349 new coronavirus deaths, taking total toll to over 2,000

Among specific regions, the overwhelming majority of the fatalities remained largely confined to northern regions, where the virus first started spreading around cities such as Milan.

Published: 16th March 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome on Monday

A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome on Monday. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

ROME: Italy on Monday reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China. The number of official COVID-19 fatalities has more than doubled since Thursday, when Italy's toll topped 1,000 for the first time.

Italy now has 27,980 infections, compared to 15,113 four days ago. It has reported more than 700 deaths in two days. Among specific regions, the overwhelming majority of the fatalities remained largely confined to northern regions, where the virus first started spreading around cities such as Milan.

ALSO READ| Italy's kids are alright... with new coronavirus restrictions

The Italian financial capital's Lombardy region recorded 1,420 deaths, of 66 percent of Italy's total -- about the same share it has had throughout the crisis. But the neighbouring Piedmont region around Turin, which is home to the Italian auto industry, has seen its number of deaths and infections nearly double in two days.

Piedmont reported 111 deaths and 1,516 infections on Monday, compared to 59 deaths and 873 infections on Saturday. The Lazio region around Rome has recoded 19 deaths and 523 infections.

