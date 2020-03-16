Singapore confirms 17 more cases of coronavirus

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore has confirmed 17 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 243 in the island-nation.

Thirteen patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, reported Channel News Asia.

Four more patients have been discharged, so there are now a total of 109 who have fully recovered.

On Sunday, Singapore announced further measures to reduce importation of coronavirus infections, and advised residents to defer all non-essential travel abroad to reduce their risks of contracting the virus during this coronavirus pandemic.

Mosques would remain closed till March 26, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore on Monday.

The council had earlier announced a five-day closure of mosques from March 13.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said the azan' (prayer call) will continue to be played five times a day, but it will contain a "modification", calling Muslims to "do their prayers at home".

"The same call to prayer that you hear on the radio at home will also be adjusted as such," the Minister said.

The Central Sikh Temple said langar or food catering at Gurdwaras will be suspended as the Sikh community heeds calls from the Government to be vigilant in their religious practices.