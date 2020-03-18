STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Salt Lake City in US

The quake was felt throughout the area, a map on the monitoring agency website showed, although there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

Published: 18th March 2020 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Fred Moesinger, owner of BTG Wine Bar and Caffe Molise in Salt Lake City, picks up bricks among debris that fell from his building after a earthquake hit early on Wednesday

Fred Moesinger, owner of BTG Wine Bar and Caffe Molise in Salt Lake City, picks up bricks among debris that fell from his building after a earthquake hit early on Wednesday. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: A shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City on Wednesday, rattling residents and causing power outages in the western US state of Utah, the US Geological Survey reported. The USGS said the quake hit at 1309 GMT 2.5 miles (four kilometers) north of Magna, a township in Salt Lake County, at a depth of six miles.

The quake was felt throughout the area, a map on the monitoring agency website showed, although there were no immediate reports of serious damage. Rocky Mountain Power said electricity to some 73,000 customers was knocked out by the quake, which local news reports described as the strongest in the area since 1992.

The Salt Lake Tribune said there were reports of damage to homes and businesses but no major collapses. The quake was followed by more than 25 aftershocks, the strongest registering magnitude 4.4, the USGS said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salt Lake City Utah Utah earthquake US earthquake Utah earthquake damage
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp