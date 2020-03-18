STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

CNN Philippines goes off-air after COVID-19 case confirmed in work building

Other Philippine broadcast networks have earlier banned live audiences from their talk, reality, variety and game shows.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

A man reads an announcement by CNN Philippines of their temporary closure from their facebook page, due to a positive COVID-19 infection at their building in Manila on March 18, 2020.

A man reads an announcement by CNN Philippines of their temporary closure from their facebook page, due to a positive COVID-19 infection at their building in Manila on March 18, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MANILA: CNN Philippines stopped broadcasting on Wednesday after a coronavirus case was confirmed in the building where the television channel is based, forcing it off the air while the offices are disinfected.

Viewers tuning in to the local franchise were met with the network's red logo on a blank screen as it announced it would be off-air for at least 24 hours.

"CNN Philippines will temporarily stop broadcasting on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was confirmed in the building (in Manila) where the company is located," the franchise said on its website.

"As a result, CNN Philippines will be off the air for at least 24 hours," it added, stressing the infection occurred at another company in the building.

It said it would continue to provide news on its website and social media accounts.

"We have prepared for this emergency. For more than two weeks, many of our colleagues have been isolated and working from home already," a company statement said.

Other Philippine broadcast networks have earlier banned live audiences from their talk, reality, variety and game shows.

The Philippines has reported just a fraction of the infections seen in hotspots such as China and Italy, with 187 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Philippines coronavirus Philippines COVID 19 Philippines CNN COVID 19 CNN philippines
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp