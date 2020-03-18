Coronavirus outbreak: TV doctor in US asks couples to have sex while in quarantine

By Online Desk

In a time when social distancing should be followed more rigorously than ever, this controversial TV doctor says people stuck inside the house should have sex to ease the tension arising from practising the COVID-19 preventive measures.

In a video interview to TMZ, Dr Mehmet Oz, quite famous in the West for alternative medicine and questionable medical theories, said, “The best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is, have sex.”

He is one of the few in the healthcare sector who recommended physical contact. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many other international health organizations have urged people to exercise social distancing to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus by maintaining at least three feet (1 meter) distance from others.

‘Social distancing’ is the single most important thing to flatten the curve on the spread of the virus and curtail its impact on the crumbling medical response infrastructure in many countries.

In practical terms, what it means is more time at home, less time in public spaces, especially around possibly ill strangers.

Dr Oz added that the couples would make babies, but it was still better than ending up getting on each other’s nerves.

Although, according to New York Post, Dr. Frederick Daviz, practising in the US told the news organization that sex during coronavirus outbreak is not a well-defined topic. It is a “grey area.”

His apprehensions lay in the capability of the virus to spread even when a person is asymptomatic.

So while engaging in sexual activity looks tempting, it might still be risky because one could be carrying the virus anytime.

(With inputs from ENS)