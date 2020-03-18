Seven Indians quarantined in Bhutan test negative: Official

By PTI

THIMPHU: Seven Indian nationals, who were quarantined as primary contacts of a coronavirus case in Bhutan, have been tested negative, an Indian embassy official said on Wednesday.

"Pleased to share that the 7 Indian nationals who were quarantined as primary contacts of the lone COVID-19 case at this end finally tested negative, and have since left Bhutan in good health and cheerful spirit," Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj tweeted.

Pleased to share that the 7 Indian nationals who were quarantined as primary contacts of the lone COVID-19 case at this end finally tested negative, and have since left Bhutan in good health and cheerful spirit.#FightagainstCorona — Ruchira Kamboj (@RuchiraKamboj) March 18, 2020

The land-locked Himalayan country reported its first case of the coronavirus after a US tourist tested positive early this month.

The government immediately closed borders to foreigners for two weeks and quarantined his primary contacts, seven including Indians.